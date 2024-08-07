Industrial Workers' Retail Inflation Falls Marginally In June 2024
(MENAFN- KNN India)
New Delhi, Aug 7 (KNN) In a statement released by the Labour Ministry, retail inflation for industrial workers showed a modest decline in June 2024, dropping to 3.67 per cent from 3.86 per cent in May. This decrease is primarily attributed to lower prices of certain food items.
The All-India Consumer Price index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) registered at 141.4 points in June, up from 139.9 points in May 2024.
Notably, the Food and Beverages Group within the CPI-IW rose to 148.7 points in June from 145.2 points in the previous month.
Year-on-year comparisons reveal a significant moderation in inflation rates. June 2024's figure of 3.67 per cent marks a substantial decrease from the 5.57 per cent recorded in June 2023.
The Labour Bureau, an office affiliated with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, is responsible for compiling the monthly Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers.
This data is collected from 317 markets across 88 industrially significant centres nationwide.
(KNN Bureau)
MENAFN07082024000155011030ID1108528513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.