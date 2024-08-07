Industrial Workers' Retail Inflation Falls Marginally In June 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 7 (KNN) In a statement released by the Labour Ministry, retail inflation for industrial workers showed a modest decline in June 2024, dropping to 3.67 per cent from 3.86 per cent in May. This decrease is primarily attributed to lower prices of certain food items.

The All-India Consumer Price for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) registered at 141.4 points in June, up from 139.9 points in May 2024.

Notably, the Food and Beverages Group within the CPI-IW rose to 148.7 points in June from 145.2 points in the previous month.

Year-on-year comparisons reveal a significant moderation in inflation rates. June 2024's figure of 3.67 per cent marks a substantial decrease from the 5.57 per cent recorded in June 2023.

The Labour Bureau, an office affiliated with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, is responsible for compiling the monthly Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers.

This data is collected from 317 markets across 88 industrially significant centres nationwide.

(KNN Bureau)