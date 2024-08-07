Dr. Amy Stark's Best-Selling Self-Esteem Book For Girls Updated With Illustrations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Popular self-esteem children's Whole Heart for Girls now includes illustrations

Whole Heart for Girls Teaches Girls How to Deal with Bullies, Mean Girls, and Self-Esteem

- Dr. Amy StarkSANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The loss of self-esteem starts early in life for girls. It leads to a void in self-love. Helping girls and young women find their value, and assure them they are not alone, is at the core of Dr. Amy Stark 's best-selling children's book Whole Heart for Girls . After nearly a decade of leading workshops and speaking on the topic, the clinical psychologist and author updated her popular book with illustrations to emphasize some of the experiences girls are facing.“Whole Heart for Girls highlights feeling good about yourself – and that starts with loving yourself,” said Dr. Stark.“The new drawings, by artist Karina Nechval, illustrate how children are confronted by influential adults and classmates who bully, taunt, or show anger in different everyday situations. I write about what girls can do to remind themselves they are loveable and of value.”The book includes a discussion section for parents to begin talking about self-esteem with their children at a younger age. Dr. Stark says by reading about self-esteem, discussing it and hopefully demonstrating it, children are taught that self-esteem does not come from being the best at anything or being perfect.Whole Heart for Girls is part of a book series including Whole Heart for Boys, and Whole Heart for Young Women. Each book in the collection is priced at $8.99 and sold at amazon. More information is available on the author's websiteAbout the author Amy Stark, Ph.D.Dr. Amy Stark is a highly respected clinical psychologist based in California. She received her doctorate from the California School of Professional Psychology in San Diego. Her background in education is in child psychology. Dr. Stark is best known for her work with children in high-conflict divorce situations.Dr. Stark is the recipient of the 2024 Nautilus Book Award for You are More Than: A Primer for Finding the Light in Your Heart. The book inspires children to connect with people, nature and the world, to help find their purpose. Dr. Stark also published a series of 3 books about self-esteem, Whole Heart for Girls, Whole Heart for Young Women, and Whole Heart for Boys to help children and teens feel good about themselves. She facilitates Whole Heart for Girls self-esteem workshops for Girl Scouts of Orange County and other groups. Each of the Whole Heart books in the series include a discussion guide for parents to have conversations with their children.Dr. Stark's first illustrated children's story The Fairy Godmother Next Door was published in 2015 with two more books in the series – The Fairy Godmother Babysits and The Fairy Godmother Helps the Monarchs. She has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show and was published in Reader's Digest and U.S. News and World Report. Follow Dr. Stark on Twitter @drstark and Instagram

Self-esteem for kids