King Receives Chief Of Malaysia Defence Forces

8/7/2024 2:04:35 PM

Amman, August 7 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received Gen. Mohammad Ab Rahman, the chief of Malaysia's defense forces.
The meeting covered bilateral ties and means to expand defense cooperation, as well as the latest developments in the region.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti attended the meeting.

Jordan News Agency

