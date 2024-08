Servicenow And Boomi Announce Strategic Commitment To Elevate Customer Experiences Through AI-Powered Self-Service

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Boomi to use ServiceNow solutions to deliver streamlined customer support and improved self service experiences ServiceNow to integrate Boomi's leading API Management capabilities with Engine for complete visibility across a user's API landscape and enhanced governance ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI for business transformation, and Boomi, a leader in intelligent integration and automation, have announced a strategic commitment to jointly elevate customer experiences through AI powered self service with solutions including ServiceNow Technology Provider Service Management (TPSM). In addition, as a key customer of ServiceNow, Boomi will use ServiceNow App Engine to deliver streamlined customer support and improved self service. ServiceNow will also integrate Boomi's next generation and industry leading Application Programming Interface (API) Management (APIM) capabilities with Automation Engine for complete visibility across a user's API landscape and enhanced governance.

Paul Fipps, President, Global Industries and Strategic Growth at ServiceNow

Enterprises today struggle with time consuming manual processes and a patchwork of isolated systems, creating data silos, slowing down innovation, and impacting customer experiences. According to IDC, only 12 percent of organizations connect customer data between departments; however, AI is proving to be a catalyst of connection and collaboration to improve and accelerate operational efficiency at scale .

Boomi's use of the Now Platform and ServiceNow's AI powered TPSM offering will transform its customer support and expand self service. Through ServiceNow's unified platform, Boomi will help eliminate silos and simplify internal processes to drive better, faster, and more efficient collaboration while helping reduce manual work through intelligent automation. Boomi will also use ServiceNow's App Engine to build workflows into its Master Data Hub, its cloud native data management platform, for a simplified, more intuitive user experience.

"As customer expectations evolve, businesses require simple, agile, and easy to use solutions to meet those needs," said Paul Fipps, President, Global Industries and Strategic Growth at ServiceNow . "We're thrilled to be working with Boomi to help them revolutionize their customer experience with the Now Platform and to collaborate on innovations that will advance business automation. By combining Boomi's industry leading API Management with ServiceNow's suite of intelligent automation solutions, we're also bringing an even more robust toolset to creators and app developers."

"Simplifying and streamlining complex business processes is at the core of what Boomi aims to achieve for our customers," said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi . "By integrating our intelligent Integration and Data Hub platform with ServiceNow's powerful automation solutions, were able to deliver self service workflows, eliminate silos, enhance collaboration, and drive operational efficiency. This collaboration not only empowers Boomi and ServiceNow customers to harness the full potential of AI and automation but also sets the stage for a new era of seamless, personalized business transformation, all built on reliable and trusted data."

ServiceNow will also bring Boomi's advanced, lightweight APIM solution to its customers, to help deepen ServiceNow's suite of intelligent automation solutions. Purpose built to streamline experiences for application creators, Boomis modern APIM platform provides a centralized view across a user's API landscape, empowering creators with complete visibility to quickly discover, provision, and secure their APIs no matter where they reside. The new offerings are expected to be available later this year.