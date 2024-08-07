Norfolk Southern Assembles Transportation Leadership To Accelerate Operational Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tim Livingston joins as Senior Vice President as COO John Orr establishes operations leadership team

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) has appointed three veterans with precision scheduled railroading (PSR) experience to lead its Transportation team, reporting to Chief Operating Officer John Orr. Tim Livingston joins Norfolk Southern as Senior Vice President Transportation and Operations. Reporting to Livingston will be Rodney Moore, serving as Vice President Transportation for the Northern region and Dewayne Swindall as Vice President Transportation for the Southern region.



Pictured (left to right): Livingston, Moore, Swindall

The new leadership structure will bolster accelerated operational improvements throughout the company's network with PSR-experienced senior leaders. These changes will also place leaders closer to field operations and leverage strategic consulting from Mack Barker.

"In the first half of this year, we have made measurable progress on safety and productivity," Orr said. "I am pleased to bring together Tim, Rodney, and Dewayne as the right leaders to help us maintain meaningful momentum and make our progress sustainable. Their roles are crucial in our journey to be the gold standard of safety and execute our operational plan with excellence while being intentional about fostering a strong culture."

Livingston, Moore, and Swindall each have deep operational expertise and proven ability to deliver results. They also bring strong capabilities in implementing balanced, effective PSR strategies that deliver improved operating ratio and foster an environment of collaboration.

Livingston, a career railroader, brings more than 20 years of experience achieving operational excellence, driving productivity improvements, and building strong safety cultures. He began as a conductor and went on to hold positions of increasing responsibility at Kansas City Southern Railway culminating in his most recent role, post-merger, as Vice President Operations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City. He holds a BBA and an MBA from Baker University.

Moore joined Norfolk Southern 20 years ago as a management trainee. Throughout his tenure he has served in a variety of operational leadership roles across the network, including, most recently, as Vice President Network Operations. He has extensive knowledge of our network and is a leader known for driving exceptional results. In Moore's new role, he reports directly to Livingston. He is responsible for the Northern region encompassing the densest portion of the Norfolk Southern network between Chicago and New York.

Swindall also reports directly to Livingston. He joined Norfolk Southern in May from the Indiana Railroad, where he served as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. Swindall began his career 25 years ago as a Norfolk Southern train service employee in Birmingham, Alabama. Since then, he has held key leadership roles helping railroads, including Canadian National (CN) and Genesee & Wyoming, deploying PSR, improving performance and developing talent. Swindall is a leader who prioritizes operational excellence and engagement with team members.

Reporting into this leadership team will be a network of general managers and assistant superintendents based in their respective field offices across the Northern and Southern regions with close oversight and engagement with day-to-day operations to speed awareness and decision-making capabilities as well as team development.

In addition, Mack Barker is consulting with Norfolk Southern on railway optimization.

Barker retired earlier this year after more than 35 years at CN Railway, most recently serving as Senior Vice President Network Operations and Planning.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting .

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation