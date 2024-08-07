Collibra Named A Leader In Enterprise Data Catalogs And Data Governance Solutions By Independent Research Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Data Catalogs, Q3 2024 by Forrester Research. Collibra received the highest possible scores in data products, marketplace and exchange, innovation, roadmap, partner ecosystem, revenue, and number of customers. Additionally, Collibra is the only vendor in The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Data Catalogs report to also be named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2023.

According to the Enterprise Data Catalogs Wave, "Collibra sets the standard for sharing data products through a data marketplace. As a veteran in data cataloging and governance, Collibra's Data Intelligence Platform leverages an active metadata graph to enable data discovery that dismantles data silos. Its partner ecosystem and focus on innovation aim to create an intelligent platform that promotes data democratization and consumption. The Collibra catalog adeptly supports AI use cases and data governance demands and offers dynamic scalability."

"As organizations continue to focus on delivering reliable, traceable, and compliant AI, Collibra's position as a leader in this report reinforces for us the value customers see from our innovative approach to both data and AI governance," said Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO of Collibra. "The Collibra Data Intelligence Platform continues to be the top choice for organizations prioritizing data democratization, data cataloging, and data governance along with the support of our strong partner ecosystem."

The Collibra Data Intelligence Platform provides best-in-class catalog, unified and adaptive governance, continuous quality, and built-in privacy for large enterprises. With Collibra, data teams see higher productivity and enhanced innovation while minimizing risk and reducing costs.

The report also notes that, "Reference customers have indicated that advanced workflow customization significantly improves governance and accountability. Collibra is a strong choice for organizations embracing a future where active metadata unlocks unprecedented data and AI opportunities."

The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Data Catalogs, Q3 2024 report identified 12 top vendors and considered 24 criteria based on current offering, strategy, and market presence. The evaluation is conducted using surveys, product demos and customer reference interviews.

