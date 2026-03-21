CR Paatil To Inaugurate The World Water Day Conclave 2026 On March 23​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil will inaugurate the World Water Day Conclave 2026 here on March 23, kicking off discussions on innovation and collaboration for sustainable water management and judicious industrial use.​

Themed“Industry for Water,” the conclave seeks to position industry as a key driver of water-use efficiency, recycling, reuse, and innovation.​

The event aims to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, startups, MSMEs, and young innovators to co-create scalable, technology-driven solutions.​

The conclave will highlight a paradigm shift in which industries are transitioning from water users to water stewards, adopting smarter, more sustainable practices. ​

The event will witness participation from over 700 delegates across sectors.​

A key highlight will be the felicitation of Jal Shakti Hackathon winners, recognising innovative and impactful solutions in the water sector.​

State governments will participate, particularly in the Census-focused session, which will also feature the felicitation marking the completion and release of major national water census reports, underscoring the importance of data-driven water governance.​

The inaugural session will also see the release of the 7th Minor Irrigation Census; 2nd Census of Water Bodies; 1st Census of Springs; 1st Census of Major and Medium Irrigation Projects; National Water Data Policy and Technical and thematic publications, said a statement.​

The session will also include recognition of leading States and industry associations, as well as the launch of a Compendium of Good Practices on Industrial Water Use Efficiency, showcasing best practices in recycling, reuse, and conservation.​

The conclave will host four thematic sessions and workshops focusing on: Sludge management and treatment practices, including resource recovery and circular reuse approaches; Industry-led water efficiency, AI- and IoT-enabled smart monitoring systems, and circular water use; glacier systems and climate resilience, with a focus on Himalayan glaciers as critical water towers and use cases of water census data for planning and policy.