Rajasthan CM Reaches Thiruvananthapuram For BJP Nominations​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 21 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday as part of his visit to Kerala during the ongoing Assembly elections. ​

He participated in the nomination filing ceremonies of four BJP candidates: Kerala BJP President and Nemom Assembly candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar; Kazhakkoottam Assembly candidate V. Muraleedharan; Kattakkada Assembly candidate P. K. Krishnadas; and Vattiyoorkavu Assembly candidate R. Sreelekha.​

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Kerala would realise the vision of a“Developed India-Developed Kerala” by supporting BJP candidates. ​

He expressed confidence that the nominees, reflecting public aspirations, would lay a strong foundation for good governance and development in the state. ​

He further stated that the people of Kerala have firmly resolved to bring about change this time.​

During his visit, the Chief Minister also went to the BJP State Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and paid floral tributes to the statues of Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, and P. Parameswaran.​

Earlier, Sharma offered prayers at the revered Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, seeking blessings for the well-being and prosperity of the people. ​

Upon his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram, he was accorded a grand welcome by BJP workers.​

The Election Commission has issued the official notification for elections to the Kerala Assembly. ​

Nominations can be filed until March 23; scrutiny will be held on March 24, and the last date for withdrawal is March 26. Polling will take place on April 9.​

The Chief Minister's presence in Kerala underscores the BJP's efforts to strengthen its organisational base in the southern state, where it aims to expand its footprint in the upcoming polls.​