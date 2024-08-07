Avetta Named A Top Contractor Management Solution In Canadian Occupational Safety’S Readers’ Choice Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta ®, the leading provider of risk management (SCRM) software , was named a Canadian Occupational Safety's Readers' Choice in the Contractor Management Solutions category. This is the sixth time the company has received this recognition.



“Avetta has made a commitment to helping our clients, suppliers, and contractors alike build safe, secure, and sustainable workplaces,” said Arshad Matin, CEO of Avetta.“We're honored to be recognized by those we serve for the work we're doing to help them streamline contractor management, maintain compliance, and minimize workplace injuries and fatalities.”

As contractors increasingly use subcontractors to enhance the services provided to clients, it is critical that workers are qualified for the work they're hired to do. Avetta improves visibility and simplifies contractor and subcontractor sourcing. From gathering insights to checking compliance, Avetta provides clients with an in-depth view of all the information they need to streamline contractor management with just a few clicks.

The survey for the Canadian Occupational Safety's ninth annual Readers' Choice Awards 2024 took place between April 1 and 26, 2024. The COS team compiled for nomination an impressive list of vendors and suppliers to the OHS community from across the country, based on the team's knowledge and additional research within each area.

Readers were invited to cast their ballots in an online survey, and responses were completely confidential. Research participants were asked to rate products and services available to the OHS profession across a number of categories, including consultants, emergency management, ergonomics, facility safety, and more. The top three nominees who received the most overall votes were awarded the Readers' Choice designation.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world's largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency, and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high-tech, manufacturing, mining, and telecom. Visit for more information.



‍ PR Contact

...