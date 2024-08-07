Beijing Review: A Tapestry Of Civilizations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2019, Chinese PresidentXi Jinping received the original French version of An Introduction to The Analects of Confucius,published in 1688, from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, as a national gift. This precious gift is currently housed in China's National Library.

In May 2024, on the 60th anniversary of China-France relations, Xi gifted several Chinese translations of French novels. Bearing the fragrance of Eastern ink, these literary works returned to their place of origin.

From six decades of friendship to a two-way journey of intellectual and cultural exchange, China and France have crafted a remarkable tale of civilizational dialogue.

"There is a prospect greater than the sea, and that is the sky; there is a prospect greater than the sky, and that is the human soul." This is a quote by French writer Victor Hugo.

On March 27, 2014, Xi quoted this in his speech at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, in which he presented China's outlook on the term "civilization" to the world for the first time.

He emphasized that, as we engage with different civilizations, we now need a mindset that is broader than the sky, one that transcends boundaries. We need to encourage different civilizations to respect one another and live together in harmony, while promoting exchange and mutual learning as bridges of friendship among peoples. Exchange and mutual learning are two strong forces driving human society

as well as world peace.



Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, Xi has actively advocated for and promoted the exchange and mutual learning among different civilizations.

He has proposed the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, as well as the Global Civilizations Initiative, contributing Chinese knowhow and advancing human civilization.

China upholds the principle of promoting exchange through culture and fostering understanding through exchange. This demonstrates its respect and appreciation for other civilizations. Together with all parties, China seeks to create a tapestry of mutual learning and understanding among diverse civilizations.

The world is currently undergoing great changes unseen in a century. Addressing common challenges and moving toward a better future together require not only the power of economy and technology, but also the combined strength of all the world's civilizations.

As the futures of all countries are closely connected, we need a mindset that is broader than the sky, one that transcends boundaries.

Inclusiveness, coexistence, exchange and mutual learning among different civilizations have an irreplaceable role in advancing humanity's modernization process and nurturing the colorful garden of world civilizations.



