Livewire Ergogenics Introduces “Sol Vida Spray” First-Of-Its-Kind Cannabis Elixir Spray

Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire, states, "Through our affiliate company, Estrella River Farms, we are introducing 'Sol Vida,' a premium cannabis elixir in a small, easy-to-use spray bottle. This is the first retail market entry from our Sol Vida Wellness branded product line. The elixir is produced using sun-grown cannabis from our Estrella Ranch and a solventless extraction method, producing a live resin oil with high terpene content and potency.

The product will be available in six SKUs, four catering to fruity flavors and high THC content, and two designed for relaxation, sleep, and pain relief. Each bottle will be sold in a child-resistant, high-barrier package for a safe cannabis experience, providing consumers with a convenient one-dose-per-spray.

The Sol Vida product supply chain starts at our affiliate Estrella River Farms where we are cultivating premium sun-grown cannabis on the beautiful Estrella Ranch in Paso Robles, California. The hand-crafted cultivation process of California's best cannabis ensures the rich flavors and potent effects in every bottle of Sol Vida. The unique production process involves a chemical-free live resin processing method by applying heat and pressure without harmful chemicals or solvents. This results in a water-soluble powder that captures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes for a holistic user experience in a conveniently sized spray bottle

The Sol Vida cannabis elixir provides a more palatable experience than a typical tincture, and is designed to provide relaxation, pain relief, and overall well-being. It offers a subtle and uplifting effect that can help users feel more relaxed and at ease. The spray is discreet, easy to use, and perfect for on-the-go relief. With accurate dosing and quick absorption, users can experience the calming effects within minutes without any taxing side effects.

In addition to Sol Vida, Livewire is developing a complete line of stand-out products to extend its "Estrella Weedery" branded products roster. The focus is on delivering higher-margin retail products based on consumer demand and increasing awareness for Estrella River Farms. We are positioning the development of our proprietary and unique branded products as our hedge against bulk product sale fluctuations and pricing in a turbulent and hard-to-predict cannabis market. This approach allows us to provide better consistency and more reliable sales forecasting. Sol Vida Wellness products will be available through major online and retail shops.

With a clear view of the future of the cannabis business in the US, we are developing higher-margin retail products in response to increasingly sophisticated consumer behavior and demand for high quality, ease of use, and effectiveness. These products will create increased immunity to severe price fluctuations in the cannabis market at harvest time.

The Livewire Estrella Ranch Weedery

Estrella Ranch is a historic ranch property in Paso Robles, the center of California wine country. Together with its subsidiary Estrella Ranch Partners, Livewire has transformed the property into the world's first "Estate Grown Weedery TM," with three acres of high-end, organic, sun-grown cannabis products and ample room for expansion. Estrella Ranch is the central hub for all Livewire operations in California, with plans to eventually develop it into the ultimate Cannabis tourist and education destination. The Livewire“Estate Grown Weedery” cultivation process focuses on the cost-effective production of the best quality organic-style cannabis in California while generating the smallest possible carbon footprint using as few of California's energy resources as possible. For more details, visit .

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

Livewire focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant cultivation and manufacturing facilities to produce high-quality cannabis-based products for statewide distribution in California. This includes developing and licensing organic-style grown cannabinoid-based specialty products and services to create the high-quality "Estrella WeederyTM" brand. These products are cultivated by Livewire's subsidiary/affiliate companies Estrella Ranch Partners and Estrella River Farms and distributed and delivered direct-to-consumer through established cannabis distributors and dispensaries in California. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit . Follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV or go to for non-material updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, predictions, and projections are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions of the successful execution of planned events or the Company's general future performance. Readers are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings, and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.