Laos to deploy advanced AI satellite technology for carbon credit calculation

(MENAFN) The Lao government has announced its intention to deploy advanced AI satellite for the calculation of carbon credits and to combat fraudulent practices in carbon credit data. This initiative marks a major advancement under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) program, which aims to mitigate emissions resulting from deforestation and forest degradation. The integration of AI into this process is expected to enhance accuracy and reliability in carbon credit calculations.



According to a Lao news agency, this technological upgrade is designed to reduce fraud, lower costs, and expedite the processes involved in carbon credit management. By leveraging AI and satellite data, Laos is reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and setting new standards for carbon credit verification. This move underscores the country's dedication to advancing its environmental policies and achieving a greener future.



The pilot project represents a significant step forward in carbon credit calculation, establishing new benchmarks for precision and transparency. This initiative not only aims to refine the measurement of carbon content in Laos' forests but also to set an example for the wider Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. Continuous monitoring through this advanced technology will ensure that carbon credits retain their value and contribute effectively to global emission reduction goals.



Overall, the adoption of AI satellite technology by the Lao government signals a substantial improvement in the management and validation of carbon credits. It highlights Laos' proactive approach in addressing environmental challenges and its role in setting high standards for carbon credit practices within the ASEAN region and beyond.

