Konica Minolta Launches IIM Dealer Program In Response To Increasing Market Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., (Konica Minolta ) today announced its new Intelligent Information Management (IIM) Dealer Program at the company's High Velocity Dealer Summit, happening this week in Chicago. The initiative expands the company's IIM solutions to dealers and furthers its continued focus on cloud enablement.

Konica Minolta's IIM offering begins with digitizing paper documents from filing cabinets and storage, then minimizing the processes that require paper moving forward. Data and documents are then easily accessible through centralized, online cloud access, increasing efficiency and productivity. The solution transforms information-intensive business workflows by using advanced AI capture software to gather key data, rename files automatically or integrate with line-of-business applications to reduce manual keystrokes.

According to Gartner,“Organizations are increasingly looking to consolidate their content services portfolio using cloud-based services that are simple to deploy, configure and operate, and vendors are responding with increasing SaaS capabilities*.” Konica Minolta's IIM portfolio now also includes Capture as a Service (CaaS), as well as business process outsourcing (BPO) scanning services, and other content management and professional services.

Konica Minolta's primary partner for this offering is Square 9 Softworks, a leading provider of AI-powered Document Management and workflow solutions. The two companies have been working together for nine years.

“Having the ability to offer form and cloud-based capture, cloud and on-premise content management will be a nice niche for our dealers in the SMB space. Our partnership with Square 9 is a unique alliance in which we control the reseller program, including tiered pricing, perks and the ability to provide additional support such as installations, as well as offer professional service options,” said Ron Thompson Jr, Vice President & General Manager, Intelligent Information Management - Video Solution Services, Konica Minolta.“We have dedicated a full IIM operations team toward supporting this new initiative, helping dealers looking to expand in the areas of process automation, workflow automation and even into artificial intelligence (AI).”

The IIM program will be incorporated into Konica Minolta's Rev'd up Dealer Performance Program, enhancing the digital transformation (DX) category and affording tremendous financial value. Launched in 2022, the Rev'd Up Program is designed to reward dealers for diversification, increasing rewards and incentives as they move up in levels.

“We are really excited to bring our dealer partners into a space that is experiencing such incredible growth, said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta.“This will be a tremendous opportunity from a service perspective, with applications in distribution management and remote support and serviceability. We look forward to hearing about their successes.”

“We greatly value our long-standing relationship with Konica Minolta,” said Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks.“Between our highly flexible, easily configurable AI-powered intelligent information management solutions and Konica Minolta's global reach and dedicated team of IIM professionals, we see this expanded program as an enormous benefit to our shared resellers in the office technology channel.”

*Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, Published 10/18/21- ID G00740125

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Serie . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Square 9 Softworks

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit .

