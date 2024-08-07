Ken Garner Of Desired Results Through Coaching To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today's business leaders and employees are seriously challenged by an unprecedented combination of unique circumstances that severely impact company performance. Recent data compiled by Gallup reveals that only 33% of U.S. employees are actively engaged in their work, while 51% are not engaged and 16% are actively disengaged. Improving employee engagement drives desired outcomes, including lower absenteeism, lower employee turnover, lower levels of burnout, fewer safety incidents, and higher levels of quality and customer satisfaction. This data makes a compelling business justification for committing to developing organizational cultures that prioritize personal and organizational wellbeing. However, business leaders need to learn and employ new competencies that break from many past practices. Today's leaders need a new“playbook” that enables them to successfully manage in the face of volatility, uncertainty, ambiguity, and complexity.

Understanding and practicing these new competencies is the specialty and focus of Ken Garner, president of Desired Results Through Coaching. An experienced senior executive who has successfully led both for-profit and nonprofit organizations for over three decades, Ken has real-time experience in the C-suite. In addition to his hands-on leadership experience, Ken is an accredited International Coaching Federation (ICF) executive coach. This unique combination of experience and specialized training makes Ken an ideal choice to help individuals, teams, and entire organizations optimize their potential.

Ken has held positions on several industry Boards, and his work has been published in a variety of trade journals. A graduate of George Mason University's“Leadership Coaching for Organizational Wellbeing” program, Ken also worked with George Mason's Graduate School of Business to develop an industry leadership program. He successfully completed certificate programs at the Center for Creative Leadership and George Washington University's“Transformative Leadership in Disruptive Times,” and is a current advisor to a leadership develop program delivered by Seton Hall University's Stillman School of Business. Ken has been a frequent speaker at industry conferences.

Relatable, down to earth, and results oriented, Ken always helps his clients think creatively and transform through their own authenticity and vision.

Whether you are a C-suite executive or in mid-management transition, Ken can help you fast track your journey to new levels of success and uncover breakthrough strategies that will elevate your business and personal life.

