Chartis Research Unveils Inaugural Risktech AI 50 Ranking Report

Chartis Research launches RiskTech AI 50 report, spotlighting top AI innovators transforming risk management.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chartis Research , a leading provider of research and analysis on global risk markets, proudly announces the release of the first-ever RiskTech AI 50 Ranking and Research Report.This groundbreaking report explores the expansive landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) development and adoption within the financial services sector, highlighting the innovative strides and emerging leaders in AI-driven risk management solutions.The RiskTech AI 50 report offers a comprehensive overview of AI's integration into financial risk management, examining specific machine learning (ML) architectures and training techniques. The report moves beyond the industry hype, identifying areas that demonstrate maturity and promise for growth and innovation. AI technologies are becoming essential components of risk analytics, seamlessly blending with statistical and mathematical methods to transform the industry landscape.“As AI and machine learning become part of the mainstream, their impact on businesses continues to grow,” said Maryam Akram, Research Principal at Chartis.“Our goal with the RiskTech AI 50 report is to analyze the dynamic landscape of AI in risk management and spotlight the companies at the forefront of this evolution.”Key Highlights from the Report:.Vendor Excellence: The report ranks the top 50 companies leading the AI transformation in risk management, with Oracle, MathWorks, and Moody's topping the list for their exceptional impact, deployment, strategy, and innovation..AI Integration and Growth: The report delves into the rapid evolution of AI tools and their integration with existing risk management systems, emphasizing the importance of AI in decision-making processes and highlighting innovative use cases across various financial sectors..Regulatory Considerations: The report underscores the critical role of regulation in AI adoption within financial services, addressing the complexities and risks associated with AI applications in a highly regulated environment..Technological Innovations: Chartis explores the transformative role of large language models (LLMs) and cloud computing in enhancing machine learning capabilities, driving the need for robust data infrastructures and advanced hardware solutions..Emerging Leaders: The report identifies emerging players poised to make significant impacts in the AI-driven risk management field, recognizing companies such as Quantexa, Feedzai, and Xapien for their innovative contributions.The RiskTech AI 50 Ranking Report serves as an essential resource for industry stakeholders, providing valuable insights into the leading AI vendors and emerging trends shaping the future of financial risk management.To explore the full insights and rankings detailed in the RiskTech AI 50 report, Download Your Copy Today .About Chartis ResearchChartis Research is a globally recognized authority in risk technology analysis, dedicated to providing in-depth research and actionable insights to help enterprises enhance business performance through improved risk management. As part of Infopro Digital, Chartis supports its clients in making informed technology and business decisions, driving excellence in risk and compliance management across various industries.For more information, visit

