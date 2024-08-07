STAYPINEAPPLE OFFERS STEEP DISCOUNTS FOR 2025 ADVANCE BOOKINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National hotel brand extends 30% off for 2025 reservations during 72-hour sale

Staypineapple , the national boutique hotel brand, is offering an exclusive advance purchase discount of 30% off for 2025 reservations. This limited 72-hour is available for non-refundable reservations made between 12:00 a.m. PDT on August 7 and 11:59 p.m. PDT on August 9, and is good for stays from January 1, 2025 to July 31, 2025.

The offer is in celebration of Staypineapple's relaunch of its Advance Purchase deals, which extend to travelers the option to book non-refundable reservations at discounted rates. Standard advance purchase rates include 15% off stays booked 15-59 days in advance and 20% off for stays booked 60 or more days in advance.

"It's become common practice for people to begin planning their travels as far as six or more months in advance of their expected trip," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "As a brand that strives to offer competitive and approachable rates all year-round, we are taking it up a notch by providing further savings for those 'early bird planners' out there who want to lock in exceptional rates in advance, while also helping them to avoid the stress of searching for last minute deals."

Staypineapple offers accommodations to travelers in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Boston and New York. Known for its affordability and exceptional service in some of the nation's most coveted urban destinations, Staypineapple provides guests with generous amenities like Afternoon Delights, which consists of complimentary coffee and pineapple cookies, as well as The Naked Experience, which includes European-style bedding with individual duvets available in every room.

This exclusive 30% off 2025 advance purchase offer can be booked online at using promo code ADVFLSH or by calling 866-866-7977 and mentioning "Advance Purchase Flash Sale".

About Staypineapple

