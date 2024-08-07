Harris, her vice presidential running mate commence their inaugural campaign together in Philadelphia

(MENAFN) presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her newly announced vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, commenced their inaugural campaign together on Tuesday in Philadelphia. The event marked the beginning of a multi-day tour across battleground states, strategically aimed at familiarizing national audiences with Walz.



Addressing a spirited crowd of more than 10,000 at Temple University, Walz recounted his roots in a small Nebraska town, highlighted his 24-year tenure in the National Guard, and reflected on his previous career as a high school social studies teacher and football coach. In a fervent critique of President Donald Trump, Walz accused him of undermining the rule of law, fostering societal discord, mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic, and presiding over a downturn in the economy. He also asserted that violent crime rates had risen during Trump's presidency.



Harris' swift entry into the presidential race following President Joe Biden's decision not to seek reelection just over two weeks ago has significantly reshaped the electoral landscape. Recent polls indicate that Harris has successfully closed the gap that Trump previously held, underscoring the evolving dynamics of the 2024 election campaign.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108527165