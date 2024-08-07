Hamas releases Sinwar`s biography

(MENAFN) Hamas recently disclosed a comprehensive biography of Yahya Sinwar, also known as "Abu Ibrahim," detailing his personal background, education, and significant contributions within the organization. Born on October 19, 1962, in the Khan Younis refugee camp, Sinwar's life began amidst the aftermath of the Palestinian exodus from Majdal Ashkelon in 1948. After completing his education at Khan Yunis Secondary School for Boys, he pursued higher studies at the Islamic University of Gaza, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Arabic language.



Sinwar's involvement in student affairs and Islamic activism dates back to his university years, where he served prominently in various leadership roles within the Student Council. His tenure included positions such as Secretary of the Technical Committee, Vice-President, Chairman of the Council, and Vice-President again from 1982 to 1987. During this period, he gained recognition for his articulate advocacy within the Islamic bloc, eventually assuming leadership of the bloc.



His commitment to activism and jihadism solidified his role within Hamas. Sinwar played a pivotal part in the establishment of the First Kinetic Security Service (Security of Da'wa) under the leadership of Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in 1983. He continued to be instrumental in the formation of the Jihad and Da'wa Organization (Majd) in 1986, emerging as one of its key leaders. Sinwar's leadership extended to directing and leading numerous popular confrontations against the Zionist occupation from 1982 to 1988.



Following his release from Zionist prisons in the Wafaa al-Ahrar deal in 2011, Sinwar married in 2012 and is a father of three children. His journey from student activism to becoming the head of Hamas' political bureau underscores his enduring influence and strategic role within the organization amidst ongoing regional challenges and conflicts.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108527160