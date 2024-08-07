Hamas appoints new chief

(MENAFN) Hamas has officially named Yahya Sinwar as the new head of its wing, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran last week. The announcement was made in a succinct statement by the group on Tuesday, marking a significant shift in the leadership of the organization.



Sinwar, who has led Hamas operations within Gaza since 2017, is widely believed to be the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel. This assault resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of over 250 hostages, initiating the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The violence has since claimed the lives of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, according to figures released by the Hamas-run Health Ministry.



Israeli officials suspect that Sinwar has been hiding within Hamas's extensive network of tunnels beneath Gaza since the attack he allegedly orchestrated nearly a year ago. In response to Sinwar's appointment, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called for his elimination. Katz described Sinwar as an "arch-terrorist" and urged for his swift removal to eradicate Hamas from existence.



The timing of the leadership change adds to the heightened regional tensions. Iran and its allies have threatened retaliation for Haniyeh's killing, which they attribute to Israeli actions. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the assassination. The escalating situation has led the United States to bolster its military presence in the region to protect Israeli interests and prepare for potential Iranian attacks.



Earlier this year, Iran had conducted a large-scale missile and drone strike against Israel, retaliating for the bombing of an Iranian consulate in Syria. This attack was successfully repelled with significant support from the United States, United Kingdom, and other allied forces in the region.



The appointment of Sinwar and the surrounding geopolitical tensions underscore the volatility of the Middle East and the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

