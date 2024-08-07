Explosions Heard In Sumy, Air Defense Activated

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in Sumy city. Air defense systems were activated.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleksiy Drozdenko, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the explosions in the city occurred around 12.15.

Drozdenko reported on the work of air defense systems at 12.19.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the air raid alert in the city of Sumy due to the threat of missile has been in effect for more than a day.

Ukraine downs Russian ballistic missile overregion

The RMA stated that all bomb shelters in the city must be open around the clock.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 7, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy ballistic missile in the sky over the Sumy region.