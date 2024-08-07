Fintech Ecosystem Luminaries to Converge at Global Fintech Fest 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 6, 2024 – One of the world’s largest annual fintech conferences, the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) is back with its fifth edition. GFF 2024 is scheduled from August 28 – 30, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Blueprint for the Next Decade of Finance: Responsible AI | Inclusive | Resilient’.



Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 is presented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). The conference is jointly organised by the Payments Council of India (PCI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC)

Explaining the key objective and vision of GFF 2024, Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures and Co-founder, Infosys, and the Chairman of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 Advisory Council said, “GFF 2024 is more than a showcase of fintech innovations. It’s about crafting a future that is equitable, inclusive, and resilient. In the context of India being one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world, this conference assembles the leading minds in global fintech to surge ahead ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth. Our focus on responsible AI, inclusivity, and resilience highlights our commitment to building a responsible financial ecosystem that can adapt to and thrive amid global challenges.”

“At the heart of GFF 2024 is the belief that a responsible and inclusive financial ecosystem is imperative for global progress. Our theme this year is Blueprint for the Next Decade of Finance, which reflects our dedication to fostering collaboration, innovation, and ethical leadership in fintech”, said Mr. G Padmanabhan, Former Executive Director, the Reserve Bank of India, Former Chairman, the Bank of India, and Member, of GFF 2024 Advisory Council.

Summing up the importance of GFF 2024, Mr. Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said, “We are happy to unveil the fifth edition of Global Fintech Fest 2024 - a meeting ground for celebrating the remarkable advancements of fintech, spotlighting new opportunities driven by the surge in deep-tech innovations, and hearing inspiring thoughts of visionary leaders. This year's fest is not only aimed at nurturing global collaborations and addressing pivotal challenges, but also devising business models that promote inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability. GFF 2024 aims to promote innovation, and we are looking forward to engaging discussions and pioneering insights that will shape the future of the sector for the coming decade."

Around 800 speakers, including policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, industry captains, and academicians, from India and various other countries will address more than 350 sessions over three days of the conference.

Among the stalwarts from India sharing their insights at GFF 2024 are:

• Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India

• Shri T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

• Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY

• Smt. Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

• Shri. Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India

• Dr. Abhijit Phukon, Economic Advisor, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India

• Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder & Chairman, Infosys Technologies

• Shri. Atul Kumar Goel, Managing Director & CEO, Punjab National Bank

• Shri. Sumnesh Joshi, Deputy Director General (Joint Secretary Level), Ministry of Communications, Government of India

• Mr. Ray Harishankar, Vice President, Business and Technical Strategy, IBM Quantum Safe

Global luminaries from the fintech and finance ecosystem converging at GFF 2024 include:

• Dr. Florian Toncar, Parliamentary State Secretary, German Federal Ministry of Finance

• Mr. Alexandre Stervinou, Director, Cash & Retail Payments Policy and Oversight Directorate, Banque de France

• Mr. Harish Natarajan, Practice Manager, Financial Inclusion & Infrastructure, The World Bank

• Mr. Jay Surti, Financial Supervision & Regulation Division Chief, International Monetary Fund

• Ms. Daranee Saeju, Assistant Governor, Bank of Thailand

• Dr. Sidi Mohamed Dhaker, Special Advisor to Governor, Central Bank of Mauritania

• Ms. Ana Maria Prieto, Head – Payment System Department, Central Bank of Colombia

• Mr. Solomon Damtew, Director, National Bank of Ethiopia

• Mr. Harris Mygdalis, Group Chief Digital Officer, Eurobank

• Ms. Sirirat Jungwongsasin, Deputy Director, Bank of Thailand

• Mr. Camilo Tellez-Merchan, Deputy Managing Director, UN-based Better Than Cash Alliance, United Nations

GFF 2024 will feature over 150 international speakers from 40 countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, France, Singapore, UAE, and Israel. Delegates are expected from over 100 countries, besides India.

The conference will also feature Investment Pitches and hackathons, providing a platform for fintech startups to present their innovative ideas to potential investors. This initiative aims to offer the startups international visibility and secure substantial funding from leading venture capitalists. Twenty thought leadership reports will be launched at GFF 2024.





