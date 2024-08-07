Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Southern California, no substantial damage observed

(MENAFN) On Tuesday evening, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Los Angeles, impacting a broad region of Southern California. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 9 P.M. local time, with its epicenter situated near Mettler in Kern County, about 137 kilometers from central Los Angeles. Although the tremor was felt widely across the area, there have been no immediate reports of damage.



Local authorities in Los Angeles are currently assessing the situation to determine if any damage has occurred to infrastructure. The Kern County Fire Department has mobilized rescue teams and firefighters to conduct detailed inspections and ensure that there are no significant impacts from the earthquake. Despite the quake's notable reach, early assessments suggest that the area has not experienced major disruptions or damage.



Overall, while the earthquake was felt across a large portion of Southern California, the initial reports indicate that the region has largely avoided severe consequences. Efforts are ongoing to confirm the full extent of any potential impact, but for now, it appears that the area has managed to escape significant harm from the seismic event.



