European stocks rebound as market stabilizes, corporate earnings boost sentiment
(MENAFN) European Stocks made a notable recovery on Tuesday after experiencing significant declines the previous day, driven by a rebound in Asian markets and a series of positive corporate earnings reports. By 0717 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8 percent, recovering from its sharp three-day losing streak that marked the largest drop since June 2022. The index had closed below the 500-point mark for the second consecutive day on Monday, reflecting heightened market volatility.
The rebound in European markets was influenced by a strong performance in Asia, where Japan's NIKKEI index surged by 9 percent following a significant one-day drop in the previous session—the largest since 1987. The travel sector emerged as a standout performer in Europe, driven by a 2.1 percent increase in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group, which benefited from robust second-quarter earnings. This uptick in travel-related stocks reflects renewed investor confidence in the sector.
In addition to the travel sector's gains, shares of Zalando, an online clothing retailer, rose by 4 percent after the company reported an impressive 18.5 percent increase in operating profit for the second quarter. The overall positive sentiment in European markets highlights a temporary stabilization following recent downturns, with investors closely monitoring further corporate earnings and economic indicators for additional market direction.
MENAFN07082024000045015682ID1108526218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.