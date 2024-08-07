Sourav Singh LLB MMS Leak: What You Need To Know About The Latest Controversy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In recent years, the number of private MMS leaks has surged, making headlines across India. Social platforms have become hotbeds for such leaks, involving YouTubers and influencers in compromising situations that were never intended for public exposure. The latest controversy to capture widespread attention is the so-called 'Kolkata boys drunk video,' which has sparked massive debate online.

The video, which initially circulated on Instagram, depicts two boys drinking alcohol together. The situation quickly escalates when the allegedly transitions into an explicit "sex clip". One of the individual featured in the video has been identified as Sourav Singh, who is known on Instagram as Sourav Singh LLB.

His apparent involvement has drawn considerable attention and speculation. The identity of the other boy in the video remains unclear, and whether the incident actually took place in Kolkata is also uncertain.

The clip went viral almost instantly, with users sharing it across various social media platforms. The video's authenticity has not been confirmed, adding to the confusion and speculation surrounding the case.

The controversy surrounding the video has sparked intense reactions, with many users voicing their opinions and concerns about privacy and the spread of such content.

Sourav Singh, according to a popular Instagram account under his name, was born in September and is known as a video creator. Following the video's leak, rumors emerged claiming that Singh had died as a result of the scandal. However, these claims were later contradicted by another video showing Singh interacting with locals, in which he spoke in his regional language.

In this clip, Singh denied any involvement in leaking the video, saying that it was distributed by individuals who had purchased the footage. He also clarified that he was an 'adult content creator', attempting to address the situation.