Tesla to recall 1.68M cars in China over faulty trunk latch

(MENAFN) China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced that Tesla will recall 1.68 million in China to address a software issue related to the front trunk latch. This recall aims to update the software responsible for warning drivers when the front trunk is not properly closed. The administration stated that the recall would ensure that cars with these defective front trunk latches are repaired free of charge.



The recall encompasses certain imported Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, along with domestic Model 3 and Model Y vehicles manufactured between October 15, 2020, and July 17, 2024. The notice highlighted the potential danger of the defective trunk lid opening while driving, which could obstruct the driver's view. Although there have been no reported incidents of this fault occurring in any Tesla vehicles, the company is taking precautionary measures by updating its remote warning software to rectify the issue.



China remains a crucial market and production hub for Tesla, but the company is facing increasing competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. This recall underscores Tesla's commitment to safety and regulatory compliance in one of its most significant markets. The recall also comes at a challenging time for Tesla, which reported a sharp decline in net income for the second quarter last month.



Despite efforts to boost sales through price reductions and low-interest financing options, the company's sales figures fell, reflecting the intense competition and market dynamics in the Chinese electric vehicle sector. The recall is a significant step in addressing potential safety concerns and maintaining consumer trust in Tesla's products amidst growing competition and regulatory scrutiny.



