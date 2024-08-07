Generative Design Market Outlook, Share To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Generative design is a method of design exploration. Designers or engineers use generative design software to enter design goals, as well as attributes like performance or spatial requirements, materials, production procedures, and cost constraints. The software quickly develops design alternatives by investigating all possible solutions. With each iteration, it tests and learns what works and what doesn't.

Market Dynamics

Benefit from Advanced Technologies

Various sectors are seeking strategies to increase production efficiency throughout their processes in order to maximize output while lowering costs. To do this, companies are rapidly implementing new technology to drive product innovation and production efficiency.

Industry fragmentation is reduced, efficiency is increased, and the high costs of insufficient interoperability are reduced. This expansion has been fueled by advances in big data, IoT, AI, and machine learning, among other technologies.

Additive manufacturing technology, which enables a multitude of opportunities in the manufacture, design, and performance of unique architectural shapes, building systems, and materials, is assisting the market's expansion. It is a more innovative, faster, and agile product development and manufacturing process.

A considerable percentage of a budget is spent on planning and designing. As a result, any delays cause financial losses and lower manufacturing quality. Solid design and planning are required to overcome such challenges, ensuring that the manufacturing is completed on time and on budget.

AI Technologies to Create Opportunities in the Global Market

Generative design is a new method of engineering that was previously unavailable in digital environments. The technique is similar to an evolutionary approach to design in that it considers all of the necessary characteristics. Furthermore, the sector has witnessed previously imagined potential when high-performance computing and the cloud are coupled.

Companies such as Under Armour, Airbus, Black & Decker, and others are quickly adopting generative design as a trend that is slowly changing the engineering sector's future. It has allowed engineers to offload the duty of discovering the optimal solutions to a set of constraints to software, allowing them to focus on other things.

Furthermore, generative design is becoming more common in many industries, and engineers are increasingly adopting the tool into their workflows. These future-making software applications are always improving the way items are manufactured and engineered. The design and manufacture of products are rapidly changing.

Traditional methods are being replaced by modern technologies. Design reviews can now be completed in seconds or less using digital simulation and analytic software. Complex algorithms can automatically change the geometry of a part between simulations with no operator interaction. These new generative design tools may also look at a far larger universe of possible solutions, comparing the results of millions of simulations to find the optimum combination of features.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19's appearance has forced the manufacturing industry to reassess its old manufacturing techniques, with a focus on digital transformation and advanced manufacturing practices across all production lines. These practices include the use of robots and the adoption of 3D printing, additive manufacturing, and generative design manufacturing technologies.

Manufacturers are also being pushed to create and implement a number of unique product and quality control methods. Interior design, occupancy, and ventilation all have a role in the spread of COVID-19. Over 90% of all illnesses begin in confined, densely crowded areas with little air exchange or recycled air.

There are greater hurdles when planning and creating public areas because of the pandemic's social distancing needs. Demand for technologies such as generative design software is expected to rise as a result.

Regional Insights

The global generative design market was dominated by North America, with revenue expected to expand at a CAGR of 15% to USD 3 billion by 2030.

North America, which includes the United States and Canada, is expected to lead the generative design market. The market is being driven by an increase in demand for storage solutions and industrial automation, as well as a greater focus on lowering infrastructure costs, growing demand for business insights, and real-time data availability.

At a CAGR of 17% estimated to generate USD 2 billion in sales by 2030, Europe holds the second-largest share of the global generative design market.

In the global vehicle business, the European automotive sector has risen to a significant position. Thanks to big multinational vehicle OEMs, Europe is seeing widespread usage of 3D printing technology for design formulation and R&D applications in the automotive industry.

Key Highlights



The global generative design market is projected to reach USD 7 billion by 2030, from USD 2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16% during 2022–2030.

By deployment, the on-premises deployment segment accounted for the largest shareholder in the general design market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15%, generating revenue of USD 5 billion by 2030.

By end-user vertical, the automotive segment dominated the global generative design market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16%, generating a revenue of USD 3 billion by 2030.



Key Players in the Global Generative Design Market

Some of the key players in the global generative design market are



Altair Engineering Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Desktop Metal Inc.

Dassault Systèmes SE

MSC Software Corporation (Hexagon AB)

nTopology Inc.

Paramatters

Diabatix

Caracol AM



Market News



In May 2022, The Board of Directors of Bentley Systems, Incorporated the infrastructure engineering software firm, approved the BSY Stock Repurchase Program today, authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of BSY Class B common stock through June 30, 2024.

In May 2022, Ansys

and the BMW Group are expanding their collaboration to establish the first-ever end-to-end toolchain for developing and validating ADAS and automated/autonomous driving features that is mainly directed by safety principles. The BMW Group is exploiting Ansys' capabilities as part of this collaboration to become one of the first automakers to offer consumers Level 3 (L3) highly autonomous driving. The partnership is critical for resolving ADAS and autonomous vehicle (AV) system reliability soon in order to reduce time to market.

In May 2022, Desktop Metal, Inc. stated that it will exhibit a collection of over 300 3D printed industrial parts from the past. Production-capable printing platforms for metals, polymers, elastomers, ceramics, composites, and recycled wood materials will be on display at RAPID + TCT, North America's largest and most influential AM exhibition, from May 17-19 in Detroit.

In December 2021, World Programming, a UK-based technology business focusing in data analytics software utilized by many of the world's biggest companies, including financial services and insurance institutions, has been bought by Altair, the global leader in convergence simulation, HPC, and AI. The World Programming platform enables the creation and execution of multi-language software solutions using popular data science languages such as Python, R, and SAS in a single program.



Global Generative Design Market: Segmentation

By Deployment



On-premise

Cloud



By End-User Vertical



Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Architecture and Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Other End-user Verticals



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)



MENAFN07082024004597010339ID1108525876