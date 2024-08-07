Changemakers: Paula Chirinos

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Young Changemakers series of conversations, we get under the skin of the three regional winners of the PRovoke & WE Communications Young Changemakers Award – our annual award celebrating young women from underrepresented background in the PR and communications industry.



We uncover what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.



In this second Q&A, we speak to Ketchum's Paula Chirinos, the winner of the North America Young Changemakers Award for 2024.



As a senior account executive for Ketchum's healthcare practice in New York, Chirinos expands the company's health equity offerings and Hispanic/Latine engagement for global clients, leaning on her personal experiences as a Latina immigrant.



Before joining Ketchum, she held roles at Edelman, Weber Shandwick, the Meredith Corporation and the United Nations Foundation, where she helped launch the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in partnership with the World Health Organization, to provide resources to medical professionals globally at the peak of the pandemic.



She has worked with health, pharmaceutical and biotech companies including Novartis, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Amgen, Novavax, the American Heart Association and MD Anderson.



What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



There is a lot of noise that we have to get through to make our content stand out. Consumers are consistently overwhelmed with messaging, particularly during milestone months such as Hispanic Heritage Month and, in my industry, disease awareness months. We also have to navigate various sociopolitical issues that impact our clients' landscape. In terms of opportunities, we've seen that users are engaging with brands and influencers through various channels, not just traditional media (think podcasts, video content, livestreams). Brands are also more open to hopping on trends through an authentic or personal voice versus a traditional corporate voice.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



I was recently inspired by Advil's 'Believe My Pain' campaign in partnership with HBCU Morehouse College's School of Medicine and BLKHLTH. I can personally resonate with the feeling of not being heard by doctors but was still shocked by the research and testimonials this initiative highlighted. From 1845 to 1849, the myth that Black people feel less pain was indoctrinated into health practices and some health practitioners still believe this! The existence of medical bias and racism have a major impact on the experiences of patients of color across disease areas. That's why I am passionate about the advancement of health equity.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



My team recently helped our client, Gilead, launch its first ever global health equity summit. We engaged internal and external subject matter experts and created content for sessions focused on topics such as the importance of patient advocacy, clinical research on women's health in South Africa and HIV disparities that exist among aboriginal populations in Australia. The summit was viewed by thousands of Gilead employees around the world, and I enjoyed honoring all the work the company's global teams and partners are leading to improve health outcomes for underserved patients globally.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



For many years, I downplayed my value because I was“othered”, having grown up in predominantly white communities, schools and professions as a neurodivergent Latina. By being recently honored as a Young Changemaker and being able to move up in my career, while also helping young professionals enter the industry, I have realized that I truly belong in this industry. I earned my seat at the table.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



Once I log off, I'm truly offline. I prioritize my mental and physical well-being by attending regular therapy sessions and weightlifting in an all-female studio. My trainer helps push me beyond my perceived limits and it's so empowering.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I recently watched Magnolia, a 1999 drama film that explored the themes of reconciliation, forgiveness, and the connections between past and present. The movie's theme of "we may be through with the past, but the past is never through with us" resonated with me as someone who is still navigating how to cope and grow from intergenerational trauma which is common among families of color. Breaking toxic cycles and appreciating my intersectional identities are topics that I have written memoir pieces about and embed into other creative content.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



A radio talk show host (although that technically still falls under comms). That was the top result when I took a quiz in high school which matched students' grades and personality traits with career options. Public relations was the third option. This result originally surprised me because most people who knew me then would've described me as shy. Since I'm a classically trained violinist, though, I'm a passionate performer. Once you put a mic in front of me, I can entertain!

I've been featured on a number of podcasts speaking openly about my perspective on the state of public relations, the importance of mentorship/DEI and embracing my queerness.

