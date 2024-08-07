Departmental Cricket Tournament Commences At IUST

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Awantipora- IUST Inter-Departmental 2024 organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports began Tuesday at the Islamic University of Science and here.

During the tournament, 20 teams from various departments will compete against each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Abdul Wahid, Registrar IUST, and Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer, inaugurated the tournament at the university ground.

Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, AD Sports, welcomed the participants and introduced the teams. Prof Abdul Wahid appreciated the organizers and said that extra-curricular activities are important to develop a rounded personality.

Sameer Wazir said that development of sports infrastructure is being prioritized and on the directions of Vice Chancellor, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo sports policy is being framed to give youth platform to participate in national and international events.

Read Also LG Sinha Praises Gender Equality At IUST Convocation IUST's Int'l Affairs Conducts Workshop on Rhodes Scholarships