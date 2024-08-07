Manipur Government Imposes Curfew In THESE Areas Amid Unrest In Bangladesh. Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Manipur government, on Wednesday, imposed a night curfew in the bordering districts of Pherzawl and Jiribam to curb potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh, after massive protests escalated into violence in the country, leading to prime Hasina's resignation.

The District magistrates of both districts have issued the prohibitory orders.

The Home Department's Joint Secretary issued a directive, wherein he said that due to the unrest in Bangladesh , there was a likelihood of an influx of people from the neighbouring country, which shares borders with Manipur.

"Strict precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent the influx of illegal migrants," the order said, as it asked the Deputy Commissioners of the two concerned districts to impose night curfew. The secretary further ordered the commissioners to ensure precautionary measures such as maintenance of strict vigil by district police and other security forces along the borders at all times, are followed.

The Deputy Commissioners of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, have accordingly imposed the night curfew under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) .

In Pherzawl district, the restrictions will be relaxed from 8 am to 4 pm. In Jiribam, the relaxation will be given from 9 am to 3 pm, said the Manipur government, reported NDTV.

Manipur's borders with Bangladesh

Although Manipur does not share international borders with Bangladesh directly, it has inter-state connections through one its Seven Sisters. Manipur has inter-state borders with southern Assam, which again shares borders with Bangladesh.

Meghalaya, which shares 445 km borders with Bangladesh, also imposed a night curfew on Monday.

Muhammed Yunus to lead Bangladesh government

Following Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exit, the Bangladesh army general, on Monday, called for the meeting of all political parties to form an interim government.

Nobel Peace Prize winner, and former Grameen Bank managing director, Muhammed Yunus, has been appointed to lead the government.

According to an earlier report by Mint, Yunus, has been a vocal critic of Sheikh Hasina, and termed her resignation as Bangladesh's“second liberation day.”