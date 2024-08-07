Bangladesh Violence: 'Act At Earliest To Ensure Safety Of Minorities..', Says Sadhguru On Attacks On Hindus

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, on Wednesday, the spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, responded to reports of on members of the Hindu community in violence-hit Bangladesh.

Sadhguru called for swift action by India to ensure the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country, which has been engulfed in unrest leading to Sheikh Hasina's ouster and departure.

In a post on X, Sadhguru wrote,“The atrocities being perpetrated against Hindus is not just an internal matter of #Bangladesh. Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if we do not stand up and act at the earliest to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighborhood. What was part of this Nation unfortunately became neighborhood, but it is our responsibility to protect these people -who actually belong to this Civilization- from these shocking atrocities.”

ISKCON spokesperson Yudhistir Govinda Das confirmed the incident, stating,“As per the info I have received, one of our ISKCON centers (rented) in Meherpur was burnt including with the deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi. Three devotees who lived in the center somehow managed to escape & survived (sic).”

Kajol Debnath, leader of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, informed PTI that at least four Hindu temples were targeted on Monday, resulting in minor damage. In addition to the attacks on temples, an Indian cultural center in Dhaka, the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, which fosters cultural exchange between India and Bangladesh, was also vandalized by an unruly mob.



Protesters in the capital further escalated the violence by setting fire to several significant locations, including Bangabandhu Bhaban, the personal residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father and former President of Bangladesh.

Several former diplomats and experts have voiced concerns about the situation in Bangladesh, urging the Indian government to remain vigilant. They have warned of a potential large influx of migrants from Bangladesh and raised concerns about possible foreign involvement in the unrest.

The student protests in Bangladesh, which initially sought to end the civil service quota system, escalated into widespread anti-government demonstrations, culminating in the resignation and departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She arrived in India on Monday.

