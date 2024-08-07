Google Doodle's Illustration Marks 'Climbing Event' At Paris Olympics 2024 Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Google Doodle released an illustration today to mark the 'Climbing event' at the Paris 2024. This doodle will be visible worldwide.

The description states,“Hold off on those other plans because this main event is gripping! Victory is just within reach for the Climbing contestants!” The illustration depicts a bird climbing a statute to mark the scheduled Semifinal Lead 'Climbing event' at Paris Olympics 2024 today.

Google released this doodle considering that the 'Semifinal Lead' of the climbing sports event that is scheduled to take place today. In the Men's Boulder and Lead event scheduled today, Janse van Rensburg from South Africa, C Harrison from Australia, H Mc Arthur from Great Britain, L Ptocar from Slovenia, Y F Pan from China and many others will be participating. The event will be available for live streaming on Jio Cinema and Network 18 channels at 1:30 pm.

A look at India's sporting events scheduled today (Day 12, Wednesday):

Athletics

Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round): Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar – 11.00 am

Men's High Jump (Qualification): Sarvesh Kushare – 1.35 pm

Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1): Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) – 1.45 pm

Women's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Annu Rani – 1.55 pm

Men's Triple Jump (Qualification): Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida – 10.45 pm

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Final): Avinash Sable – 1.13 am (8 August, Thursday)

Golf

Women's Individual (Round 1): Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar – 12.30 pm

Table tennis

Women's Team (Quarter-final): India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany – 1.30 pm

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals): Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil – 3.05 pm

Women's Freestyle 53kg (Quarter-finals - if qualified): Antim Panghal – 4.20 pm onwards

Women's Freestyle 53kg (Semi-finals - if qualified): Antim Panghal – 10.25 pm onwards

Women's Freestyle 50kg (Gold medal match): Vinesh Phogat vs Sarah Hildebrandt - 9.45 pm onwards.

Weightlifting

Women's 49kg (Medal round): Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – 11.00 pm