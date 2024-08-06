Toobit Announces Listing Of Kem Jeng Un (KEM) For Spot Trading On August 8, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading global for services, is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Kem Jeng Un (KEM) for spot trading on August 8, 2024, at 10 AM UTC. Join the ranks of Supreme Leader Kem Jeng Un's Reign and say no to weakness-embrace strength and resilience!

About KEM

Kem Jeng Un (KEM) is the new leader on the Solana blockchain, set to rule the world of meme coins with unparalleled strength. The tokenomics of KEM are as follows:

– Total Supply : 1,000,000,000 KEM

– Liquidity : 85%

– Marketing : 3.7%

– Investors : 4.3%

– Team : 4%

A Meme Coin Like No Other

KEM is designed to dominate the meme coin space with its strong community and unique positioning. Unlike traditional forms of governance, there will be no elections or changes of power every four years. Instead, KEM aims to establish a lasting presence in the crypto world.

To show appreciation for the unwavering support of the KEM community, an airdrop will be conducted upon reaching 500 holders and a market cap of $1 million. This generous reward is a token of appreciation for loyal supporters, ensuring the battle for meme coin supremacy continues with strength and unity.

Important Note: KEM has no association with Kim Jong-Un or North Korea. This token is purely a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return and is intended for entertainment purposes only.

Join the KEM Revolution

Toobit is proud to facilitate the trading of KEM, allowing users to be part of this unique and entertaining venture. The platform continues to uphold its commitment to providing a secure and accessible trading environment, ensuring all transactions are transparent and efficient.

