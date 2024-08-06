Clear On Climate Reporting
Date
8/6/2024
Investors and regulators need to understand how climate-related risks and opportunities have affected and will affect a company's financial
position and performance. They expect a company's financial statements and sustainability reporting to reflect the risks and opportunities it is facing and the strategic decisions it has made in transitioning to a low-carbon economy. They also expect the different elements of a company's reporting to provide a coherent, connected and integrated picture.
Are you clear on climate reporting?
Are you clear on climate reporting in the financial statements?
Get the accounting right
Determine the impacts of climate-related matters on your financial statements
Get the financial statement disclosures right
Provide relevant and transparent disclosures to enable investors to understand the financial statements
Don't forget the overarching requirements of IAS 1 to provide information that could influence investors' decisions
Tell a connected story
Provid a coherent, connected and integrated picture across your financial statements, management discussion and analysis (MD&A) and sustainability-related disclosures
Our Clear on climate reporting hub provides FAQs to help you identify the potential financial statement impacts for your business. Our blogs, podcasts and videos explore the issues further – including by sector.
You can also keep up to date with the development of the new IFRS® Sustainability Disclosure Standards on our Sustainability reporting pages .
Cross-cutting
Net-zero commitments | When do you recognise a liability and how do you tell a connected story?
Has your public net-zero statement resulted in a constructive obligation?
Net-zero commitments | Impacts on financial reporting
Climate-related commitments
Climate-related risks | Financial reporting impacts
Climate change and your financial statements
Emissions schemes
Emissions and green schemes in financial reports | Your questions answered
How do you account for emissions or 'green' schemes?
Generating carbon credits under voluntary schemes
How do voluntary green schemes work?
Green initiatives in the airlines industry
ESG measures in executive pay packages
Does an emissions scheme create an obligation?
Assets
What's the impact on the discount rate used in testing non-current assets for impairment?
What might a company that purchases carbon credits voluntarily need to consider?
What's the impact on useful lives and residual values of PP&E and intangible assets?
What's the impact on cash flow projections used for impairment testing of non-financial assets?
What are the potential impacts on inventories?
Liabilities
Have you recorded all of your environmental and decommissioning obligations?
How might employee benefit arrangements be affected by climate-related risks?
What's the impact on restructuring provisions?
Borrowers | Capital and finance for transition
How do you account for different forms of government assistance?
Do green bonds contain embedded derivatives?
Do you have a lease of green technology?
What are the potential impacts of leasing polluting assets?
Do contracts between customers and wind farm operators contain leases?
Lenders | Capital and finance for transition
Classification of financial assets
Lessors – How will climate-related risks impact operating and finance leases?
What's the impact on expected credit losses?
Disclosures
Contracts for renewable electricity
What's the impact on the going concern assessment and related disclosures?
Have you disclosed the impacts of climate-related matters clearly?
Sector benchmarking
Banks' climate-related disclosures
Insurers' climate-related disclosures
