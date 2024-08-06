Edenor Informs The Market The Appointment Of Mr. Daniel Marx As Chairman And CEO
BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (" edenor " or the "Company"; BYMA/NYSE: EDN ), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, announces to the investor community that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today accepted the resignation of Mr. Neil Bleasdale (for personal matters) as Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Company, keeping his position as regular Director.
Therefore, the Board further approved its reorganization and resolved to appoint Mr. Daniel Marx as Chairman, member of the Executive Committee and CEO of EDENOR.
For the purposes of an orderly transition, the referred changes will be effective as of August 31, 2024.
For further information, contact:
Germán Ranftl – Chief Financial Officer
Solange Barthe Dennin – Investor Relations Officer
Edenor Building
Av. Del Libertador 6363
(C1428CABA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4346 5000
href="" rel="nofollow" edenor/e
[email protected]
