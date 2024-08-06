Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3169464 KUWAIT -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of condolences to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains.

3169550 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti cabinet reviewed the precautions set by each agency to address the accelerated developments of the security situation in the Middle East region.

3169549 RIYADH -- Kuwait's Undersecretary of the of Interior, Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, discussed with Saudi counterpart Dr. Khaled Al-Battal, enhancing the existing security cooperation between the two ministries.

3169555 NEW YORK -- UN officials cautioned against humanitarian situation in Sudan that still constitutes an "absolute crisis".

3169557 PARIS -- Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won the women's Olympic 3,000 metres steeplechase gold medal, dethroning Uganda's Peruth Chemutai who had to settle for silver. (end)



