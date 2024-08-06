CARPHA Donates Public Health Supplies To Grenada

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – In response to the recent catastrophic hurricane that struck Carriacou and Petite Martinique of Grenada, and Union Island of St Vincent and the Grenadines the Caribbean Public Agency (CARPHA) has purchased essential public health supplies to assist in improving hygiene, sanitation and the prevention and control of vector borne and other infectious diseases.

The donation to Grenada was made on July 31 and the donation to St Vincent and the Grenadines will be done on August 7, 2024.

Hurricane Beryl which made landfall in the Caribbean as a Category 4 hurricane on July 1, 2024, impacted lives and livelihoods, resulting in fatalities and injuries. It caused unprecedented damage, with many homes being destroyed and critical infrastructure including healthcare facilities severely damaged.

“Post-disaster health consequences of heavy rains, floods, and large numbers of displaced persons in shelters, increase the likelihood of infectious disease spread; food, water and vector-borne diseases; mental health issues; and a strain on health systems. CARPHA's public health response included rapid needs assessment, laboratory, surveillance and response, prevention and control of infectious diseases, health and safety promotional materials, and shelter surveillance tools,” stated Dr Lisa Indar, Ad Interim executive director at CARPHA.

With funding through the Pandemic Fund grant, CARPHA procured essential public health supplies to prevent and/or reduce disease outbreaks for the impacted countries. This first tranche of the donation included nitrite gloves, non-woven gowns, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Test kits, insect repellents, vector control products, rehydration salts, and chlorhexidine gluconate.

The supplies were received by the Grenada's health minister Philip Telesford who expressed appreciation for the donation and acknowledged CARPHA's leadership.

“I express my profound gratitude to the leadership of CARPHA for the generous donation. The medical supplies including mosquito repellents which we know is very useful at this time as we grapple with the challenge of the proliferation of mosquitoes. The mosquito repellents that we are receiving along with this shipment is indeed very timely,” stated minister Telesford.

In addition to the donation, CARPHA produced promotional material which addressed post-hurricane health and safety measures for distribution in the affected islands. CARPHA Shelter Surveillance Guidelines, and Guidelines for Portable Toilets, have also been shared with health, and emergency response officials.

CARPHA's mandate includes public health response to emergencies, and as such it remains committed to working with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and other regional and international agencies to support the health response to the hurricane-affected Member States.

