AEHRA, ITALY's FIRST PURE EV BRAND, REVEALS MODEL NAMES AND FUNDING PLANS
(MENAFN- Pressat)
● Impeto (SUV) and Estasi (sedan) represent AEHRA's mission
to craft works of pure Italian 'automotive art': beautiful, fiercely
innovative and able to evoke strong emotions
● Start of factory construction scheduled for mid-2025; start
of production of AEHRA SUV and Sedan by mid-2026
● AEHRA invited to attend summit on future of automotive
industry chaired by Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Rome, 7
August
AEHRA has revealed the names of its first two models, – the Impeto SUV
and the Estasi Sedan. As a testament to their mission to craft
expressions of pure Italian automotive art, the AEHRA Impeto SUV takes
its name from the emotion 'impetus', celebrating the overwhelming surge
of creative energy. The Estasi Sedan is named for the emotion 'ectasis',
an intense rapture deriving from the contemplation of an object's
beauty. These vehicles will fuse cutting-edge EV technology with
breathtaking beauty.
The company has submitted a €1.2 billion development plan to the
Ministry of Industry and Made in Italy, which controls Italy's
Automotive Fund, for the construction of a state-of-the-art
manufacturing facility.
The Italian government's potential endorsement of AEHRA's funding
application underlines the national strategic importance the brand will
play in delivering sustainability at scale. AHERA has in fact been
invited to a summit on the future of the Italian and European automotive
industry at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy on 7 August in
Rome.
Hazim Nada, AEHRA Founder & CEO, commented: “It will be
immensely gratifying to have our application for funding endorsed by the
Italian government and to be selected as a project of national strategic
importance. This will further validate AEHRA's mission to redefine
ultra-high premium sustainable mobility by exploiting the latest
engineering, battery, and manufacturing technologies.”
AEHRA will build a manufacturing campus at Mosciano Sant' Angelo in
Abruzzo, creating 540 new jobs and an additional 110 in Milan, and will
commence production of its first two models by mid-2026, scaling to
25,000 per model per annum.
