TANAKA Precious Metals To Reorganize Group Organizational Structure From January 2025

TOKYO, Aug 7, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) -

TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), the pure holding company of TANAKA Precious Metals, will reorganize the group's organizational structure on January 1, 2025, and transition to a management structure centered on the newly established TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP CO., LTD.

By clarifying the functions of each group company and reorganizing them based on those functions, the aim of reorganizing the group's organizational structure is to further improve productivity and management efficiency, thereby achieving sustainable growth and ultra-long-term corporate management.

Under the new structure, TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. will change the system in which it manages, guides, and supports the overall operations of TANAKA Precious Metals. In order to improve the speed of decision-making and promote efficient management by separating the asset management function from the management control function, we will split TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. into two companies: FIELD IN & CO., LTD. (asset management function, including holding company) and TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP CO., LTD. (management control function for the entire group).

Under this TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP CO., LTD., two companies will be positioned: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., which mainly operates in the industrial and asset business of precious metals, and TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING CO., LTD., whose name will be changed from TANAKA KIKINZOKU JEWELRY K. K.

The wholly-owned subsidiaries of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. involved in the industrial business will continue to be positioned under the company as before. In addition, the English names of some group companies will be changed.

The details of the group's organizational structure and company name changes are as follows.

- TANAKA Precious Metals Group Organizational Structure (From January 2025)

- Group companies (including newly established companies) whose names will be changed

(1) TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP CO., LTD. (newly established/to be established on September 30, 2024)