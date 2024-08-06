Jordan Seeks Defense Cooperation In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – An official delegation from Jordan is in Brazil to build a closer relationship with its defense industry. Led by the Brigadier General Engineer Ayman Ahmad Al Batran, Vice President and Executive Director of Jordan Design and Development Bureau

(JODDB ), the group has traveled to learn more about Brazil's defense and discuss trade exchange cooperation and strengthening.

The information was given to ANBA by JODDB Head of Sales & Business Strategy Eng. Rateb A. Abu Al Ragheb during the delegation's visit to the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) in São Paulo.“We're here to explore the Brazilian market and learn about the Brazilian experience,” said Ragheb, expressing the desire to increase the exchange in technology information between companies from Brazil and Jordan.

A group of Jordanians was welcomed by leaders and executives of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber

Ragheb said that Brazilian companies should go to Jordan to benefit from its safe environment. According to him, Jordan has over 25 defense companies exporting to 38 countries. He said Brazil also has defense products that have proven its credibility to the market, with quality and a good after-sales service.

The group was in the ABCC to meet with leaders and seek support for its objectives in Brazil. The delegation was welcomed by the institution's president Osmar Chohfi, international relations vice president Mohamad Mourad, board member Mohamad Abdouni Neto, institutional relations advisor Bassel Abouf Latif, and institutional relations analyst Elaine Prates, as well as honorary consul from Jordan to São Paulo, Mustapha Abdouni.

JODDB is an organization affiliated with the Jordanian Armed Forces. The delegation is having appointments in the state of São Paulo from Monday (5) through Wednesday (7), including meetings with representatives from the public and private sector, and companies.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Isaura Daniel/ANBA

