SUCCESS® Magazine’S Entrepreneur Issue Hits Newsstands

DALLAS, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS® magazine revealed Daymond John, serial entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and star of Shark Tank, as the cover talent for the September/October 2024 issue. Dubbed the Entrepreneur issue, it explores the innovation, resilience, grit, and drive that entrepreneurship.

"I had the incredible opportunity to interview Daymond John for our September/October issue and his journey from FUBU founder to Shark Tank star is truly inspirational. His insights on resilience and innovation during our cover shoot in Miami were profoundly impactful on so many levels,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, editor-in-chief and VP Media of SUCCESS® Enterprises.“Daymond's story not only resonates with our readers, but also exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship that SUCCESS® magazine aims to celebrate every issue. He is the perfect person to grace the cover of our first-ever Entrepreneur-themed issue."

The Entrepreneur issue also features Change Enthusiasm's Cassandra Worthy on how harnessing your emotions can help you thrive through change, insights on Jason Tartick's strategy for building his brand based on his experience on The Bachelorette and his financial background, and a roundup of the top 10 visionary founders behind brands like Airbnb, Google, Taylor Swift Productions, Nike, and more.

For more information, visit success.com-or pick up a copy at your local newsstand today.

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, newsletters, videos, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big and live their own definition of success. Optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS'® mission to provide individuals with tools and education for continuous growth and lasting success. For more information, visit

