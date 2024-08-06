Ecfirst+ Packages For Policy, Certification Training, And Consulting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAUKEE, IA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ecfirst is thrilled to announce the launch of the industry's first suite of Subscription Packages designed to meet the evolving cybersecurity and compliance needs of businesses across various industries. The packages are bundled with policy reviews and customizations, TRACERSM Portal access, and additional services.SubscriptionTo learn more about the ecfirst+ packages or to subscribe, please visit .AI with ecfirst+We are all at the start of a long journey ahead with AI. The ecfirst+ package provides an opportunity to jump-start AI initiatives at a low cost. With the ecfirst+ packages, you can now initiate or enhance AI projects with:.AI Consulting: Insight on AI with guidance and consulting.AI Policy: Development of a draft AI risk management policy.AI Training: Addressing NIST AI and ISO AI guidance and standardsPolicy & Procedure Review and UpdateDo you need new policies for ransomware or online tracking, or would you like your policies reviewed and updated? The ecfirst+ packages range from less than $500 for Bronze to less than $2,000 for Titanium. You have the power to decide what is best for your organization.Certification Trainingecfirst+ Subscription Packages include flexible consulting and certification training for HIPAA, NIST, CMMC, and more. The packages provide flexibility for consulting and certification training. With ecfirst+, you can also access gold-standard programs, including CHP, CSCS, and CCSA, as well as the newly launched DoD CMMC CCP and CCA certification training."ecfirst+ subscription packages are loaded with value for small and medium businesses across industries," said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. "ecfirst delivers cyber defense and compliance services to thousands of clients across the United States and globally. We learn and share industry best practices with every engagement. These experiences are reflected in the ecfirst+ packages at a low cost and provide flexibility to your organization for consulting guidance, policy or procedure development, and so much more."The ecfirst+ Subscription Packages offer a flexible, comprehensive solution encompassing a wide range of services tailored to ensure robust cybersecurity measures and regulatory compliance.About ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight and best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, LPP, LTP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, and CCSA. More information is at and .

