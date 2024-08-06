Galen College Of Nursing Announces New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Galen College of Nursing, one of the nation's largest educators of nurses, today announced the appointment of Kevin Delano as Chief Officer.Delano joins Galen with over 20 years of experience in financial leadership and strategic business planning, managing complex finance structures and analytical systems to improve internal governance while driving revenue performance. An accomplished leader in developing new business strategies and managing growth, his expertise will be instrumental to Galen's continued role in expanding access to nursing education across the country.Before coming to Galen, Delano lead his own professional services company as operating partner, focused on reporting and process improvement to drive transparency and accountability. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Rasmussen University, where he led financial operations and team development to drive business results and efficiencies for an institution with 23 campuses in six states. Delano's earlier career included leadership and senior consultant roles at Nokia and IBM, where he led financial analysis, product roadmap planning, and continuous improvement of processes and systems in global finance and operational areas.“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to Galen College of Nursing,” said Mark Vogt, Galen's Chief Executive Officer.“His proven financial leadership and innovation track record will be invaluable as we build on our successes. His enthusiasm for mentoring and developing teams equals his passion for achieving organizational goals. We are excited for him to bolster our strong foundation and strategic plans for the future.”As CFO, Delano will provide strategic leadership while overseeing Galen's financial health and fiscal governance. He will lead finance and accounting operations, forecasting, information technology, and strategic planning for the College.“I am honored and excited to join Galen at such an exciting time in the college's storied history,” Delano said.“I look forward to working with the talented team at Galen to continue delivering value to our students and supporting the future of nursing.”For more information about Galen College of Nursing, call 877-233-7040 or visit galencollegeAbout Galen College of NursingFounded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers doctoral, master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 16,000 students on its campuses in 21 enrolling campuses across 12 states, plus online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master's degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's programs can be found on the College website.

