Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Spotlighted In Three Publications

Kevin Sands, DDS – a cosmetic in Beverly Hills – recently provided expert insight into oral in three separate publications.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kevin Sands, DDS is a Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist with extensive knowledge in not only aesthetic treatments, but comprehensive oral health, as well. For this reason, Dr. Sands is frequently interviewed on a variety of topics, from Zoom!® teeth whitening and porcelain veneers to nutrition and overall wellness. Three reputable publications have recently featured Dr. Sands in their pieces.Dr. Sands appears in this SPY article (1), wherein he and other experts discuss effective natural teeth whitening remedies. Meanwhile, in a piece by Delish (2), Dr. Sands provides insight into the foods and beverages that can potentially pose the most harm to a patient's dental health. Finally, Dr. Sands was interviewed by Poosh (3) for an article called“6 Foods That Are Good for Your Teeth;” here, he shares the common oral health benefits of apples, leafy greens, certain nuts, and more.Dr. Sands was honored to have contributed to these articles. Furthermore, he urges any patient with questions about their dental wellness to seek the care of a seasoned oral healthcare professional.(1) SPY: Do Natural Teeth Whiteners Work?(2) Delish: The World's Worst Food For Your Teeth, According To Dentists(3) Poosh: 6 Foods That Are Good for Your TeethAbout Kevin B. Sands, DDSCosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, DDS is frequently referred to as the "Dentist to the Stars” – a nod to his patient roster of celebrities such as JoJo Siwa and Kim Kardashian. Having trained at the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, Dr. Sands is affiliated with several prestigious dental organizations and boards, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the American Dental Association (ADA). He is often invited to discuss his wealth of oral healthcare knowledge in major publications, TV shows, and other forms of media. Dr. Sands is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Sands and his practice, visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills, facebook/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here