6Gworld's 6Gsymposium Is Returning To Washington DC In September 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Convening Under the Theme“Building Value Through the 6G Creation Process”

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 6GWorld , the premier for sharing advancements in next-generation telecoms, is thrilled to announce the Fall 6GSymposium in Washington DC. This pivotal event will convene key decision-makers and leaders to explore the creation of value through the 6G development process. The symposium is set to take place September 23-24, 2024, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.The symposium's theme, "Building Value Through The 6G Creation Process," reflects a critical shift in the telecoms industry. While technologists and researchers are captivated by the potential of future generations of telecoms, business leaders remain cautious of the demands for up-front investment against uncertain gains. Addressing this, the event will focus on forging new economic and commercial models designed not only to thrive in a 6G future but also to harness new capabilities as they emerge.This year's symposium promises a dynamic agenda, including:- Interactive Conversations and Public Debates: Engage in essential discussions on policy, commercial, and technology issues that will shape the future of telecoms.- High-Level Meetings: Participate in deep dives into the industry's most sensitive concerns with top leaders.- Networking Opportunities: Connect with a diverse range of stakeholders from across North America and beyond.- Live Demonstrations: Experience the latest advancements in telecom technology firsthand.To-date, confirmed speakers include:- Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Adviser, The White House- Geoffrey Starks, Commissioner, FCC- Mark Dankberg, CEO & Chairman, Viasat & Chair, MSSA- Tom Rondeau, Principal Director, FutureG Office, US DoD- Eben Albertyn, EVP & CTO, Echostar- Charles Miller, CEO & Co-Founder, Lynk Global- Liren Chen, President & CEO, InterDigital- Ray Dolan, CEO & Chairman, Cohere- Jefferson Wang, CSO Cloud First, Accenture- Geoff Hollingworth, CMO, Rakuten Symphony- Alex Kaloxylos, Executive Director, 6G-IA- Amanda Toman, Head of Innovation Fund, NTIAJoin us in shaping the future of telecommunications. Registration is now open , and attendees are encouraged to secure their spots promptly to participate in this industry-defining event. Accommodation information will be coming soon.About 6GWorld6GWorldTM is an independent home for thought leadership. We help the research and technology industries prepare to answer the problems of tomorrow. The 6GWorld Symposium event is designed to involve not just technologists but also policymakers, regulators, and business decision-makers, reflecting the broad, transformative impact of telecoms evolution. For more information, visit .

Kelsey Matheson

Conveyor Marketing Group

...