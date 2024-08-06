Insignia Group Launches Render Portal - Online Source For Automotive Imagery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insignia Group creates new site for dealers, OEMs, enthusiasts and others to acquire digital images.

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 -- Insignia Group, the leading developer of automotive accessory-selling software, announced today that they have launched Render Portal, an repository of automotive imagery, based on Insignia Group's innovative, proprietary imaging technology.Render Portal is available at ."Insignia Group's image rendering has always been at the core of our accessory-selling tools, and the popularity of our images has created demand for a site where the images can be purchased directly. With Render Portal, we've created that site and now anyone can access our imagery."-Kim Callahan Collins, Vice President of Product ManagementRender Portal makes available a massive repository of current and past-year models, in numerous configurations and available colors, for nearly all major automotive brands.●Ability to purchase images in nearly all major models and color configuration●Year, Make, Model, and Submodel lookup●OEM color selections●Model year 2022 and forward, with more images being added weekly●Stripe integration for secure checkout and one-click seamless order processingAbout Insignia GroupInsignia Group is the leading provider of digital accessory selling platforms in the showroom and online. Through partnerships with major digital retailers, Insignia Group enables dealers to sell accessories to customers with custom pricing, no matter where the customer is shopping. Insignia Group has served dealerships nationwide and abroad for more than 20 years.For more information, visit Insignia Group at .

