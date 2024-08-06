Firepoint Energy Takes Steps To Become A Publicly Traded Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Firepoint Energy Inc, a Wyoming C-Corp startup with principal offices opening in Punxsutawney Pennsylvania and Texas, announces that the company has entered into a letter of intent and a share purchase agreement, to acquire the controlling interest of a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets.

Firepoint Energy is a developer of waste-coal-to-energy sites that are intended to be built at abandoned waste coal piles in the state of Pennsylvania. The company is in the process of acquiring its first site in Pennsylvania, which contains 23 million tons of waste coal in total. Additional sites contain over 10 million tons and we will work our way up to piles with 75 million tons in place in the future.

The acquisition of a publicly traded shell company on the OTC Markets is intended to facilitate the raising of capital to accelerate the timetable for bringing Firepoint Energy's projects to fruition.

The company intends to convert the waste coal on its project sites into synthetic jet fuel , electrical energy, and renewable hydrogen, while simultaneously extracting rare earth elements, alumina, cobalt, nickel, lithium, neodymium, and other valuable minerals from the waste coal.

Firepoint Energy CEO Bill Smith stated that once the reverse merger is completed and Firepoint Energy becomes compliant with all regulatory parties, the company intends to move its public company to the OTCQB markets in the near future.

'We expect to bring value to our shareholders as we add projects and acquire entities such as equipment fabricators in the near future in order to ensure that we are a long-term player in this industry for decades to come,” said Smith.

Smith spent considerable time personally testing the mineral content of waste coal sites in Pennsylvania. In the process, he met with several public officials in Pennsylvania's House, Senate, and Governor's office, with substantial interest being shown in the idea of using Firepoint Energy's technologies to produce hydrogen for a potential hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania.

“The acid mine drainage on every site we are developing will be pumped into the plasma gasifiers on-site to be converted into hydrogen, and to enhance the hydrogen content of our synthetic jet fuel,” added Smith.“In addition, we are considering building waste-coal-to-energy plants to deliver low-cost power to the smelter industry, which has gone from 30 aluminum smelters down to five due to high electricity costs. This will also help us to refine the vast amounts of alumina we've found at the waste coal sites.”

After establishing its initial waste coal processing centers in Eastern Pennsylvania, Firepoint Energy intends to expand to Western Pennsylvania before extending its operations to other states, including Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Texas.

Anyone seeking more information or looking to partner with Firepoint Energy is encouraged to call or fill out the contact form at

About the Company:

Firepoint Energy is a newly founded startup seeking to capitalize on the rare earth elements located in Pennsylvania and other states with long traditions and histories in the commercial mining industry. The Firepoint Energy team has been involved in the plasma gasification industry for several years, and they now seek to use that technology and others to harvest the billions of dollars' worth of rare earths elements presently lying unused on the ground.

Simultaneous to this, they hope to create renewable energy sources as a byproduct of their rare earth recovery operations, while purifying the environment in the process. We have a long history of working with alternative energy technologies.

