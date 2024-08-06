Azerbaijan Launches Submission Period For Eurovision 2025 Entries

Azerbaijan Public Broadcasting Company (ITV) has opened the
submission period for Eurovision 2025 entry,
Azernews reports citing ITV's Facebook page.
Singers wishing to participate in the selection can send an
application along with their songs to the e-mail address
[email protected] until September 15.
Applications that do not meet the specified requirements will
not be considered valid.
The channel reserves the right to make changes and additions to
the selected song.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is set to take place in
Switzerland, following the Switzerland's victory at the 2024
contest with the song "The Code" by Nemo.
This will be the third time that Switzerland has hosted the
contest, having done so for the inaugural contest in 1956 and the
1989 contest, held in Lugano and Lausanne respectively.
It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five
consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th
in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.
Azerbaijan marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and
Samir, who managed to become the eighth in the final with their
song Day After Day.
The brilliant duet of Aysel and Arash, which represented
Azerbaijan next year, took third place at the song contest, while
Safura Alizada, who represented the country at the Eurovision 2010
in Oslo, came fifth.
On its fourth attempt with Ell and Nikki's song Running Scared,
the Land of Fire won the event, bringing the contest to Baku's
Crystal Hall in 2012. Ell and Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo
to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from
Azerbaijan.
In 2018, Aysel Mammadova performed brilliantly at the Eurovision
2018 semi-final, but she couldn't make it to the final. The singer
represented Azerbaijan with the song X My Heart.
Azerbaijan's Chingiz Mustafayev impressed all Eurovision fans
with his stunning performance in 2019. The singer finished in
eighth place in the song contest.
In 2020, the song contest was canceled amid the coronavirus
pandemic. However, fans of the music contest had a great chance to
enjoy a spectacular show Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light,
featuring 41 songs from that year's entries.
During the show, Samira Efendi pleased Eurovision fans with the
song Cleopatra about trusting your gut instinct, standing up for
yourself, and being a "Queen" - even when things get tough and
especially if someone betrays or hurts you.
Next year, Efendi thrilled the audience with her hit song Mata
Hari, which features ethnic motives based on traditional
Azerbaijani musical instruments, such as zurna (trumpet) and nagara
(drum), as well as melodies from the Azerbaijani folk dance
yalli.
In 2022, Nadir Rustamli represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision
2022. The singer left Eurovision fans speechless with the song Fade
To Black, co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian
Schub, and Thomas Stengard. He came 16th, scoring 106 points.
In 2023, young talents-Tural and Turan Bagmanovlar rocked the
Eurovision stage in Liverpool with the song Tell Me More.
The year 2023 marked Azerbaijan's 15th involvement in the
Eurovision Song Contest since its debut in 2008.
Fahree (Fahri Ismayilov) and Ilkin Dovlatov represented
Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2024 with the song "Özünlə Apar".
The song is co-written by Fahree, Edgar Ravin, Hasan Haydar,
Mila Miles, and Mado Salikh.
