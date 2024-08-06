Recycled Glass Market Size, Share | Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Recycled Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.”The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Recycled Glass Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Recycled Glass Market?



The global recycled glass market size reached US$ 3,443.0 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 5,718.8 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.



What is Recycled Glass?



Recycled glass encompasses glass items that have been gathered, processed, and repurposed to form new products, diverting waste from landfills and decreasing the need for fresh raw materials. The recycling procedure involves collecting discarded glass containers, transporting them to recycling facilities, and then cleaning and reprocessing them into fresh glass items. This eco-friendly approach not only preserves natural resources but also diminishes energy usage compared to the production of glass from primary materials. Utilized across diverse industries, recycled glass plays a crucial role in environmental preservation initiatives, supporting a circular economy by reducing the ecological footprint associated with conventional glass manufacturing.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Recycled Glass industry?



The recycled glass market growth is driven by a heightened emphasis on sustainability across diverse sectors. Fueled by the imperative to minimize environmental impact and carbon footprints, the demand for recycled glass products is steadily rising. This surge is attributed to the environmentally friendly characteristics of recycled glass, involving the collection, processing, and repurposing of glass waste for the creation of new products. Industries such as packaging, construction, and consumer goods are increasingly adopting recycled glass in their production processes, fostering a circular economy and mitigating the ecological consequences associated with conventional glass manufacturing. The evolving recycled glass market growth signifies a pivotal shift toward sustainable practices, addressing the escalating need for environmentally conscious solutions in the contemporary global marketplace.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Cullet (Crushed Glass)

Crushed Glass Sand

Glass Powder



By Source:



Deposit Bottle Banks

Container Glass Recycling

Construction and Demolition

Others



By End-Use Industry:



Glass Manufacturing

Abrasives

Fillers

Fiber Glass

Others



Market Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Owens-Illinois Inc.

Strategic Materials Inc.

Ardagh Group

Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

Saint-Gobain

Gallo Glass Company

Rumpke Consolidated Companies, Inc.

Anchor Glass Container Corporation

Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co. KG

Glass Recycled Surfaces



