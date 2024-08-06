Twist Drill Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Twist Drill Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Twist Drill Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Twist Drill Market?



The global twist drill market size reached US$ 4.2 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 5.1 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% during 2024-2032.



What are Twist Drill?



A twist drill is a tool used for cutting cylindrical holes in materials. It works by rotating the drill bit, which has a spiral-shaped groove called a flute to remove material. The tip, or point, is sharpened to aid cutting, and the shank is gripped by the chuck of a drilling machine. Twist drills come in various sizes and shapes, made from materials like high-speed steel or carbide, and are used for different drilling applications.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Twist Drill industry?



The twist drill market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The twist drill market is seeing a consistent rise, propelled by growing needs in construction, manufacturing, and automotive sectors. This market offers a diverse array of products, including different sizes, materials, and coatings to match varied applications. Advancements in drill technology, the use of high-performance materials, and the expansion of end-user industries are key drivers of this growth. Moreover, the uptick in infrastructure projects and the greater adoption of automated drilling systems are anticipated to boost twist drill demand in the foreseeable future. Hence, all these factors contribute to twist drill market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Product Type:



Straight Shank Twist Drill

Reduced Shank Twist Drill

Taper Shank Twist Drill

Double-Ended Twist Drill

Extra-Length Twist Drill

Others



2. By Material Type:



High-Speed Steel (HSS)

Cobalt

Carbide

Diamond

Others



3. By Coating Type:



TiN (Titanium Nitride)

TiCN (Titanium Carbonitride)

TiAlN (Titanium Aluminum Nitride)

DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon)

Others



4. By Diameter:



Micro Drills (Below 1 mm)

Small Diameter Drills (1-5 mm)

Medium Diameter Drills (5-10 mm)

Large Diameter Drills (Above 10 mm)



5. By Application:



Metalworking

Woodworking

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others



6. By End-User:



Manufacturing

Repair and Maintenance

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others



7. By Sales Channel:



Direct Sales (OEMs)

Distributors and Wholesalers

Online Retailing

Others



8. By Drill Point Angle:



118 degrees

135 degrees

142 degrees

Others



9. By Drill Length:



Standard Length

Jobber Length

Long Length

Extra-Long Length



10. By End-User Industry:



Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Electronics

Power Generation

Others



Segmentation By Region:



1. North America:



United States

Canada



2. Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



3. Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



4. Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



5. Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. Sandvik AB

2. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

3. Kennametal Inc.

4. Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

5. OSG Corporation

6. Guhring, Inc.

7. Walter AG

8. Kyocera Corporation

9. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

10. TDC Cutting Tools Inc.



Explore more:



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



About Us:



Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.



Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.





MENAFN06082024004629010566ID1108522727