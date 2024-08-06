Ballygunge 21 Palli `Khunti Puja’

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) 4th August 2024, Kolkata: Durga Puja in Kolkata is synonymous with Ballygunge 21 Pally Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti.

Khunthi Puja is a centuries-old traditional form of autumnal ritual which marks the advent of Durga Puja. The “kathamo” or wooden frame is customary ritual before putting up of the Durga Puja Pandals.

This year with the blessing of the Goddess Durga, Ballygunge 21 Pally Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti, Khunthi Puja, was performed on the auspicious day of 4th of August 2024 at the Puja pandal. The day concluded with the spectacular presence of little students of Miranda House dressed up as “Ambani family” members.

"Durga Puja is a festival close to the heart of every Calcuttan. There can be no better way to celebrate Maa’s coming than a Khunti Puja. Today’s kids get such lovely opportunities to participate in events like these. These events not only boosts their confidence but also give them a lovely platform to showcase their talent. Our kids are delighted, in fact more than them, it is their parents who are excited,” Shubbi Tandon, Coordinator, Miranda House.

Founders of Goomti (a promising phygital startup from Kolkata, which focuses on design and aesthetics for homes, hotels, and offices) Prasenjeet Mukherjee and Jayeta Mukherjee were delighted to be part of this event.

We are thrilled to be part of this grand celebration! Thank you for including us in this special occasion said Ekta Binjrajka from Country Harvest - We bake Happiness.

Kuntal Chatterjee of Dactar Babu (Online Doctor Booking App) wished everybody a Happy and Healthy future.

Jai Maa Durga !!





